Extra €1.1m investment in online mental health supports announced

The Minister for Health has announced an additional €1.1m investment in online mental health supports.

The supports are to help people - especially health services staff - manage their mental health during and following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funds will be used to develop additional skills courses to help people manage stress as well as new online counselling supports for members of the public, health services staff and volunteers.

The money will also be used to created additional supports for Leaving Cert students.

A statement from the Department of Health revealed that since the pandemic began there has been an increase of 44% in contacts to SpunOut.

They said: “The numbers of people getting in touch due to anxiety and stress has increased by 100%.

READ MORE Anxious times...These tips might help

“During this time over 50% of texters get in touch because they have no one else to talk to and almost half (48%) of texters get in touch because they want to talk to someone who didn't know them.”

They also said the there have been 16,000 calls to Alone with 77% reporting they live alone

The Department said loneliness “is a common theme among callers”.

They also said there has been “a tenfold growth in people seeking online counselling through MyMind.

“Of these, 35% are seeking support for anxiety and stress and up to 20% making appointments to seek assistance with depression.”

Simon Harris

Simon Harris said: "The pandemic has cause hurt, pain, tragedy for many people. It has also left many people feeling alone, isolated, anxious and stressed. The additional funding announced today will allow us to increase our reach and help more people.

“We know also that our frontline staff need our help more than ever. Every day, they go to work and place themselves in harm's way to protect us.

“The HSE has begun some work with staff helping them to manage stress, to take some rest and how to build resilience. In the past two weeks the site was accessed by 1,200 professionals. This funding will allow us to help more frontline staff.

We know staying at home is difficult. This is why we have out together a range of supports through gov.ie/together to help you through these difficult times.

“But we also know many people will need greater help and that is why YourMentalHealth is there to offer you assistance and guidance at a time when people need it the most.

“This funding is an initial step but will allow us to offer some support when you need it the most.”

The funding will be used to develop additional online supports such as:

online life skills courses supporting people in things like managing stress and developing good sleep hygiene

providing new online counselling supports for members of the public and health services staff and volunteers

moderated online support groups for members of the public and for staff

expanding provision of telepsychiatry services for existing users of mental health services

creating additional supports for Leaving Certificate students

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer, Anne O’Connor, added: "We know that the impact of Covid-19 has been a new challenge for us all.

“Every individual, family and community in Ireland has had to adapt significantly in recent weeks and this has likely affected how we all feel and our sense of mental health.

“We also know that bereaved families, and our frontline staff, have had a particularly challenging time.

“Minding their, and our own, mental health is more important now, than ever before.

“We want everyone to know that there are many supports available and how to use them during this time.”