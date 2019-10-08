Extinction Rebellion to present 'Budget for Climate Justice' in second day of protest in Dublin

Environmental activists are continuing their week of disruption in Dublin today with a protest outside Government Buildings just after the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe’s Budget photocall.

It is part of a global movement by Extinction Rebellion to put pressure on leaders to take urgent and radical action on climate change.

They will present their ‘Budget for Climate Justice’ in a short performance involving a fire breather, 30 animal characters and a student striker.

Yesterday, hundreds of protesters took over Merrion Square where they have set up camp for the week.

They say they are willing to be arrested for carrying out "non-violent acts civil disobedience".

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: "We call on the Government to put the future of all Irish families at the heart of policy making in Ireland.

"We need to ensure a more equitable future for all Irish citizens, both urban and rural, from struggling families facing fuel poverty to farming communities seeking a liveable wage for an honest day’s work."

