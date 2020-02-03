Extinction Rebellion spray Fine Gael HQ with green dye in protest of party's climate action record

Environmental activists have sprayed Fine Gael's national headquarters in Dublin with green dye.

It is to highlight what they say is the party’s poor record on climate change action.

Protesters sprayed the dye and then cleaned up the mess, "power-washing the harmless, water-based dye away".

Extinction Rebellion claims Fine Gael is guilty of ‘greenwashing’, by only committing to a national decrease of 2% in carbon emissions.

The climate action protesters said that they do not endorse any political party but hold them all to the same standard - which is to tell the truth.

Extinction Rebellion said in a statement that they targetted Fine Gael as they have "been the main policymaker in the Dáil since 2011.

.@ExtinctRebelsIE are spraying Fine Gael offices green to hit out at their inaction on climate change pic.twitter.com/LDLWb5RDOE February 3, 2020

"While all parties have spaces in their platforms regarding their approach to emissions reductions and the climate crisis in general, there is only one party whose real actions on climate (or lack thereof) can be scrutinized.

"An overview of Government policy and action in recent years clearly demonstrates that Fine Gael have been by prioritising empty statements over measurable action, thereby meeting the definition of greenwashing."

An Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said: “Fine Gael have proved through years of inaction that they have not shown the imagination and courage required to tackle the most daunting problem that Ireland has ever had to face.

"If Fine Gael are returned to government, we will continue to point out their failures with actions like you saw today. If a new government is formed, we will hold their climate policies to the same standard."