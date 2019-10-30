News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Extinction Rebellion protestors douse themselves in fake blood to highlight blood on the hands of oil firms

Extinction Rebellion activists stage a non-violent, direct action outside the Burlington Clayton Hotel in Dublin to protest against the Atlantic Ireland conference and Exhibition being held by the Irish Shelf Petroleum Study Group (ISPSG). Pic: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 02:28 PM

Extinction Rebellion has poured 15 litres of fake blood outside the entrance to a Dublin hotel protesting an oil and gas conference there.

The environmental group said the demonstration at the Burlington Clayton Hotel represents the blood on the hands of the oil corporations.

Emma Horan from Extinction Rebellion said its their second day of action at the conference.

Ms Horan said: "We were here yesterday and we interrupted Minister Sean Canney's speech, a member of the Government who has been facilitating this conference.

"We had activists glue themselves onto the lobby inside and we blocked the entrance so that people couldn't get in, so they knew we were coming because t he message we gave them yesterday was 'we will be back', and we won't stop until this kind of stuff discontinues."

The group is accusing the oil industry of "derailing regulations" and continuing to drill despite increasing warnings about climate change consequences.

They also set a model of the Earth on fire to highlight global warming while other demonstrators carried a large fake drilling licence with a bloody handprint which, they said, "calls attention to the relationship the Government has with the oil industry".

Protester Maria Arnold said the continued burning of fossil fuels is robbing people's futures.

Ms Arnold said: "I would love to have grandchildren but I don't know is that going to be a possibility. Why would a young couple have a baby now, knowing what's coming down the road?

"The people who do know, a lot of these young people, it breaks my heart what they are saying, they are saying 'I really have to think long and hard if I have a baby'."

