Extinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitals

Extinction Rebellion have announced a 'Rebellion Week' to take place in the world's capitals next week.

This event will attempt to put pressure on governments globally to step up and save humanity from extinction.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland have collaborated with COLLECTIVE Dublin have made a mini-documentary to trying and galvanise the public here to take to the streets.

It explains how the public can help in the climate change issue, starting on Monday, October 7.

Extinction Rebellion Ireland said: "The documentary explains the very real challenges we face today both nationally and internationally with regards to our planets deterioration and it's inhabitants extinction.

"The 9 minutes outline the 6 simple steps to effective change making using the civil disobedience model.

"This tactic has been successful throughout history in movements led by legends like Martin Luther King Mahatma Gandhi."