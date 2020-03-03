Extinction Rebellion compare Galway's proposed bypass to Dublin's M50

Traffic disruption is likely in Galway later as a rush-hour protest is held in the city.

The 'Get Galway Grooving' demonstration is against the construction of the N6 City Ring Road.

From 5.30pm today and on Thursday, protesters will take to the streets dressed in bright colours while riding skateboards along Quincentenary Bridge.

Seamus Diskin from Extinction Rebellion Galway, said instead of a ring road, public transport needs to be the priority.

Mr Diskin said: "Our national objective is to reduce carbon emissions. The ring road, by their own report, is stated to increase carbon emissions by 37% and I believe that figure has been revised upwards.

"The price that has been bandied around for the last five or six years is €700m. It doesn't include the land take costs, there are 55 houses going to be purhcased and demolished in order to build this bypass."

Mr Diskin outlined two reasons why he thinks the road is a bad idea, saying: "The bypass as proposed has two major drawbacks. The first is the cost and especially the carbon emission cost.

The second problem that we have with it is the lack of benefit, and that's the failure of bypasses to reduce traffic congestion in so many cases.

"We have the case of the M50 in Dublin, originally built two lanes wide, then widened to three and four lanes."