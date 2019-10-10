News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Extinction Rebellion carry out fourth day of protest in Dublin

Extinction Rebellion carry out fourth day of protest in Dublin
By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 01:42 PM

Environmental activists have shut down Dublin city centre for a fourth day, for a protest over agriculture and forestry.

This morning, a small number of protesters set up camp outside the front door of Red Flag Consultancy’s offices in Ely Place, gluing themselves to the main entrance and garden fence of the Georgian property.

The group’s statement said they had chosen the offices, as the firm “has been associated with numerous harmful campaigns”, adding that the company has “recently been hired by several agriculture organisation’s (including Bord Bia) to promote Ireland’s meat and dairy industry as sustainable”.

Karl Brophy, CEO of Red Flag, said that the group were misinformed.

“The Extinction Rebellion movement is undoubtedly well-intentioned, but this small group is missing the mark by protesting outside our offices,” he said.

“At Red Flag we’re proud of the work we do for our clients, including the work we do to counter misinformation about the health benefits and sustainability of the Irish meat and dairy industry.  We’re especially proud to represent Irish products and produce all over the world.

“All of our work is based on facts and science, unlike the claims these protesters are making about us, many of which are false.”

The larger Extinction Rebellion group, who have set up camp in Merrion Street South throughout the week, donned costumes made of branches, trees and shrubs, and marched as a makeshift human forest across Stephen’s Green before forming a protest outside the gates of Dáil Éireann.

The group had initially planned to march to the front door of the Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street, however awaiting gardaí had blocked off most of the street with barricades to ensure politicians and staff could leave the Government offices.

The group held posters at the protest and chanted their opposition to the planting of Sitka spruce trees, which is commercially grown for logging, and the group claims is detrimental to natural Irish wildlife.

Extinction Rebellion protesters march to Leinster House (Brian Lawless/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protesters march to Leinster House (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sitkas are a non-native coniferous tree that activists say drive out endangered wildlife such as hen harriers and curlews, birds that they say could be extinct in Ireland in the next 10 years.

The group believe that current Government forestry practises and targets will not deliver on EU biodiversity goals or carbon reduction targets of the Paris agreement.

Oisin McNeil, speaking outside the Dáil said: “Ireland has the second lowest level of forestry in the EU at 11%, mostly Sitka, which creates ecological dead zones, this cannot go on any longer.”

Extinction Rebellion say they are a non-violent, direct action, climate change protest group who are holding a series of disruptive protests throughout the week in Dublin and around the world.

On Wednesday, the group protested through fashion retailer Penney’s on O’Connell Street against the retailer’s sale of mass-produced, low-price clothes and the effect on the climate.

More on this topic

Aer Lingus flight to Dublin grounded by Extinction Rebellion protesterAer Lingus flight to Dublin grounded by Extinction Rebellion protester

Extinction Rebellion activists attempt to shut down London airportExtinction Rebellion activists attempt to shut down London airport

Activists to begin ‘Hong Kong-style’ occupation of London City AirportActivists to begin ‘Hong Kong-style’ occupation of London City Airport


Extinction RebellionIrelandProtestTOPIC: Extinction Rebellion

More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »