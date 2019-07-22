Extensive efforts undertaken before way cleared for council to acquire derelict sites

Efforts to tackle dereliction at four Cork City centre houses highlight the difficulties in addressing the issue, says Eoin English.

Records of efforts to tackle enduring dereliction at four Cork city centre houses, some of which were vacant for 15 years, highlight the difficulties facing local authorities trying to address the issue.

The files show how in the case of two of the houses, owned by the same man who died in 2002, it took over a decade from the first formal contacts between the city council and the owner’s legal representatives, and extensive efforts to resolve the matter through negotiation, before the council was finally cleared to acquire the properties compulsorily.

Both houses are close to Cork’s Lough amenity and just a few minutes walk from the city centre.

They have been boarded up since last June, when the acquisition process was legally completed and the properties were formally vested in the city. Work is advancing to return them to use soon.

The properties were among four specifically targeted by the council when it reactivated a programme of compulsory acquisition in 2017.

In each of the cases, the council’s application for consent for compulsory acquisition was appealed to Bord Pleanála, but was subsequently approved.

In one case, the matter was appealed to the High Court, unsuccessfully.

Two of the properties were owned by the same man, who died in 2002. By 2006, both properties were derelict.

The are a terraced house at Lough View Terrace, with a 52m stretch of overgrown land running down to the edge of the Lough, and a one-storey terraced house at nearby Gould St,opposite the Lough Church.

The owner lived at the Gould St property before his death. According to documents from the High Court, his will did not mention this property.

The council had been in contact with the owner’s legal representatives over the condition of both properties for over a decade before it launched parallel processes in 2017 to compulsorily acquire them.

The properties were among a number which were held in trust by a legal firm, which had been given discretion by the owner to dispose of the properties to charities.

Contacts between City Hall and the legal firm about the condition of the Gould St property began in 2007.

Complaints from neighbours are on file from 2010, including concerns about the dilapidated condition of the building, problems with drains and leakage, and a vermin problem in the connecting wall with a neighbouring house.

An inspection followed, the site was deemed derelict and it was recommended that it be entered on the derelict sites register. A year later, the council issued a pre-Section 11 notice to the solicitors directing remedial works. Nothing was done.

The property was entered on the derelict sites register in December 2012.

The city wrote to and met the same solicitor in an attempt to address the dereliction matters at the house at Lough View Terrace, but title issues emerged which the solicitor said he was trying to resolve, without success.

Planners made a number of site visits to the house over the years and noted ongoing dereliction.

A letter in 2010 from the planning department to the solicitor requesting a “clean-up” was not acted upon, and the property was formally placed on the derelict sites register in December 2012.

In the absence of meaningful progress on the removal of dereliction at either property, the council met the solicitor one final time in June 2017 but an agreement could not be reached.

A notice to compulsorily acquire both premises was published in September 2017 and the moves were appealed to Bord Pleanála.

The same board inspector visited both houses on the same day in January 2018 and said there was no evidence of any substantive attempts to remove dereliction at either. She found broken glass to windows and the front door of the Lough View Terrace house.

“I witnessed a rotten timber door and window frames and plants growing out of the roof of the building, from views into the interior of the dwelling, it appeared water damaged, mouldy,dilapidated and uninhabitable,” she said.

The area of ground to the front of the dwelling/ front garden was extensively overgrown with scrub, briar, bushes and a large mattress was dumped on this part of the site.

"The garden shed is generally dilapidated and [in] visually poor state, from views into the garage through openings in the front facade, is appeared full with jumble.”

Its condition was in stark contrast to the well-kept nature of other buildings along the terrace, which is a ‘designated historic street character area’,” she said.

She found the Gould St premisesvacant, dilapidated and in an extremely poor visual state with boarded-up windows and door.

“There was no glass in the windows, there were holes surrounding the boarded-up door and windows, opening the property to the elements, with cracks and loose masonry holes in the walls, in stark contrast to the well-kept buildings next door,” she said.

In both cases, she said the houses were in a derelict, neglected, unsightly and objectionable condition, and the owners had not put forward anysubstantial reason why no remediation works were undertaken or could not be carried out.

She granted the application to compulsorily acquire both premises, bringing an end of a near 17-year saga.

It was June 2018 before the properties were finally vested in the council.

The council’s efforts to tackle dereliction at a two-storey detached house on Pouladuff Road, which had been disused for over a decade and boarded up for four years, proved equally difficult.

The house had been bought in 2004 by a man with an address in Dublin who rented it out until 2006, at which point he was refused planning for upgrades. It remained vacant since.

He used the house as a “home office and for storage” but neighbours complained it attracted anti-social behaviour, with teenagers gathering on site, late-night noise, rubbish being dumped in the front garden, and broken windows. The property was subject to an extensive leak, a number of break-ins and vandalism, and there were also reports of a fire on site.

The planning department wrote to the owner at his Dublin address in 2013 but got no reply. A site inspection in April 2015 found ground-floor windows and doors were boarded up, with an upper-floor window broken.

When the council notified the owner in early 2015 that it intended to place it on the derelict sites register, the owner said he considered it to be his legal address to which post should be sent, that he didn’t consider the site derelict and he intended to lodge another planning application.

Neighbours said they observed him collecting post from the property regularly but he said he did not spend the night there and that he “goes in and out”.

In December 2015, the council wrote to the owner at the Pouladuff address and to his Dublin address advising him that the property had been placed on the derelict sites register, with a valuation of €150,000.

When the council moved in late 2017 to compulsorily acquire the house, the owner said he was “distressed and horrified” to learn through Bórd Pleanála that the property was on the register.

He claimed that works were done that August to clean up and secure the property and that a planning application was being prepared for it.

However, the council said while this was welcome, it gave no guarantee that dereliction would be removed. It said it had “no confidence” that the problem of dereliction will be resolved, and that compulsory acquisition was the only available option at this stage.

The board inspector’s report charts the interaction between the owner and the council, dating back to 2013,including:

n September 30, 2013: a letter issued to the owner requesting short-term remedial action. No response was received

n December 6, 2013: following a site inspection, most of the rubbish had been removed from the garden but the house remained derelict and unsightly

n March 2015: following another site inspection, rubbish had accumulated on site again. A Section 29 notice was served, with no response

n April 29, 2015: an executive planner made a note of a phone call with the owner who said he “did not plan to engage further”

In her report, the board inspector said while she found no evidence of rubbish or debris at the property at the time of her inspection in September 2017, there was no glass in the front door frame or in the front windows, with no evidence of any attempt to make the lands non-derelict, and no substantial reason put forward as to why repair works could not have been carried out.

She said it constituted a derelict site and she granted the council’s application for consent to compulsorily acquire it.

The process of tackling dereliction at the fourth property, Glasheen House on Dorgan’s Rd, was complicated by the involvement of a bank’s charge over the building, the appointment of a receiver and High Courtlitigation.

The building had been severely damaged by fire in February 2009, rendering it uninhabitable. Complaints from neighbours followed, relating to squatters, vermin, overgrown hedges, rubbish in the garden and general unsightliness.

The council was in contact with the owner for five years before it triggered the compulsory acquisition process. Some steps were taken to remove waste from the garden and to board up windows, and the property was placed for sale in 2013, but it remained derelict and unsold.

Records show the extent of contacts between the council, the owner and various legal representatives, from the first complaint on July 27, 2009,including:

n November 4, 2010: Owner identified and contacted by property section

n March 7, 2011: Phone call with the owner in which it was made clear that official action would take place if no works are undertaken to remove dereliction

n April 11, 2011: Council writes to owner’s solicitor to say he was being afforded an opportunity to respond to concerns and indicate a course of action, before formal actions are triggered.

Solicitor responds to indicate their client’s “financial difficulties”.

May 5, 2011: Letter to owner’s solicitor requesting short-term works and a proposal for phased removal of dereliction

August 3 2011: Letter from Waste Enforcement requesting removal of waste from the property

October 10, 2011: Meeting with the owner

October 20, 2011: Phone call requesting specific works

November 8, 2011: Letter from owner’s solicitor outlining short-term works taken to date and proposed future intentions

June 1, 2012: Letter to owner stating that further official action under the Derelicts Sites Act will be suspended on foot of works undertaken to date. However, the site would bekept under review until dereliction is removed and the property is brought back into use

June 4, 2014: Letter to owner’s solicitor acknowledging that the house is for sale and requesting temporary visual improvements to the property

June 5, 2013: Letter to owner’s solicitor requesting that the property be secured and updated status provided

June 20, 2014: Owner advised executive planner by phone that the sale is almost complete

March 4, 2015: Estate agent advised executive planner by phone that there were interested parties but no offer had been accepted

May 6, 2015: No progress. It’s recommended the house is placed on the Derelicts Sites Register

September 28, 2015: Site placed on the register

April 11, 2017: Owner provides executive planner with details of his new solicitor

May 3, 2017: Solicitor advised of intent to recommend property for compulsory purchase if immediate action is not taken. No response received

The board inspector said at the time of her inspection, in September 2017, there was no evidence of any substantive attempts to make the lands non-derelict, and that it was evident that basic maintenance works had been undertaken to improve the condition of the lands on foot of the notices served by the local authority.

She granted the council’s application for consent to compulsorily acquire it.