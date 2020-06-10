News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Extend eviction bans and rent freezes until end of year, says SF

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Eviction bans and rent increase freezes need to be extended until the end of the year, Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin has argued.

The party's housing spokesman also said some sort of write-offs for rent arrears may be needed when exemptions end and that a "debt resolution" mechanism could be needed.

Speaking at Leinster House, the Dublin Mid-West TD stressed that reliefs provided for renters hit by the Covid-19 pandemic needed to be extended.

The outgoing caretaker government has extended eviction bans and rent freezes until the end of June. But no formal decision has been made for the period beyond this.

Mr Ó Broin also launched a general scheme for fair rent and the protection of renters Bill, to ensure such protections remain for up to three years.

“And the argument being that rents are already too high and while there's some indication that rents maybe begin to stabilise, we want to make sure that there is no increase and therefore we want a full three-year ban on rent increases obviously the bill makes provision that rents could fall. That's what happens in a market.”

The legislation also moves to protect tenants if landlords sell up.

“Where landlords who had bought buy to let properties during the Celtic Tiger, and availed of Section 23 tax breaks, where those landlords now want to sell, they would have to sell with the tenant in situ, not unlike a commercial landlord.

“We know last year there were 7,000 properties that were taken out of the rental markets.

"Many of those are actually such, Celtic Tiger buy to rent mortgages, and the landlords are now making a positive equity and exiting.

"And that's one of the single biggest drivers of family homelessness.”

