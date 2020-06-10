Export of live animals a sticking point in coalition talks

Parties in the government formation talks remain on a collision course over the large scale export of farming produce, in particular live animals.

Talks on agriculture among the Greens, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are expected to continue tomorroe, with the deadline for a deal fast running out.

While agriculture policies under the potential coalition will be inherently linked to carbon emission targets, there are still differences on farming, rewetting bogs and diversifying food production among parties.

Fine Gael are standing by the practice of live exports, and the large scale exportation of dairy, beef and pig meat. The Greens want to overhaul industry reliance on exports.

Ireland in recent years has ramped up exports of beef and dairy, to China in particular.

The Greens want farming methods diversified, and more of a focus on organic farming and a self reliance of food.

A key compromise in the talks will be what new payments would be agreed for big and small farmers if they alter practices, and any move to more indigenous practices that help reduce exports. While some of this could be reliant on new EU green funding, there are fears a sudden shift could damage the farming sector and Fine Gael as well as Fianna Fáil negotiators are standing firm on protecting farming exports as well as live exports of animals.

Green leader Eamon Ryan told the Dáil today that he “fundamentally disagreed” with criticism that his party in government would be bad for rural Ireland.

Green demands to re-wet large numbers of bogs to keep carbon levels down are also being met with sceptism.

"It is about scale and delivery here," said a Fine Gael source.

"How do you get a family to change after decades," asked the party source.

There seems to be optimism around moves to restrict nitrate usage in farms, said Fine Gael, which would be addressed anyhow under EU strategies.

Separately, there are clashes over the banning of bloodsports, in particular hare coursing. The Greens are opposed to the practice while Fine Gael rural politicians warn any ban could be a thin wedge in moves to eradicate other blood sports.

"That [the ban] is not going to happen," argued a Fine Gael source.