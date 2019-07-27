News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Explosive device used to target PSNI found in Armagh

Explosive device used to target PSNI found in Armagh
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 01:21 PM

An explosive device used by dissident republicans in a failed bid to kill PSNI officers has been discovered in the North.

Extremists claimed it had been fired at a police patrol but missed its target in Craigavon, Co. Armagh.

A loud bang was heard at around midnight, the PSNI said.

PSNI chief inspector Barney O’Connor said: “At this stage we believe the device to be viable and that this was an attempt by dissident republican terrorists to murder police officers.”

Renegades who oppose the peace process have killed police officers, soldiers and prison officers.

Parts of Craigavon, in Mid Ulster, have been a hotspot for dissident activity in the past.

The chief inspector said a call was made to a Belfast newspaper claiming a device had been fired at a police patrol but had missed its target.

He said: “We responded along with ATO colleagues and a suspicious object was located.

“A full security clearance operation was implemented and this is continuing at present.”

It is unclear if the device was fired at a passing patrol or if this attack was set up in such a way as to target those local police officers responding to the area following reports from the public.

Mr O’Connor said:

I cannot condemn strongly enough those behind this cowardly and despicable act of terrorism

“They offer nothing to this community and their actions here do not reflect the wishes of the vast majority of the law-abiding residents of this area.

“I would appeal to anyone who could assist our investigation and help us identify the perpetrators to please get in touch with us.”

Once the security operation has been completed, the device will be removed and will be subject to detailed forensic examination.

- Press Association

More on this topic

All Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie RetallickAll Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie Retallick

Rochelle Humes jokes about ‘annoying’ husband Marvin as they mark anniversaryRochelle Humes jokes about ‘annoying’ husband Marvin as they mark anniversary

Passenger ‘dressed as clown’ sparks ‘mass brawl’ on cruise shipPassenger ‘dressed as clown’ sparks ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

Jack Savoretti pulls out of Chris Evans’ CarFest after losing his voiceJack Savoretti pulls out of Chris Evans’ CarFest after losing his voice

PolicePSNI

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Dublin houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Dublin house

Large wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objectionsLarge wind farm in Galway given go-ahead despite objections

Taoiseach calls for tweak to mortgage lending rules 'so people can get out of rent trap'Taoiseach calls for tweak to mortgage lending rules 'so people can get out of rent trap'

It won't be a heatwave, but this weekend will be warm and pleasantIt won't be a heatwave, but this weekend will be warm and pleasant


Lifestyle

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »