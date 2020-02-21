News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ELECTION 2020

'Exploratory talks' between FF and FG to begin next week after Dail fails to elect Taoiseach

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Friday, February 21, 2020 - 12:17 AM

"Exploratory talks" between Fine Gael and Fianna Fàil are to begin next week, it has emerged.

Acting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fàil leader Micheàl Martin spoke by phone late on Thursday evening

They agreed to meet in person early next week for exploratory talks.

Fine Gael has also accepted the offer from the Greens for exploratory talks next week.

A senior Fine Gael source stressed that the mandate from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party is only for exploratory and consultative talks, not for a programme for government.

The developments come after the Dàil failed to nominate a Taoiseach on the first day of the 33rd Dàil.

Mr Varadkar conveyed to the President his resignation from office.

"In accordance with the Constitution, the Taoiseach and the Government will continue to carry on their duties until successors have been appointed," a statement said.

McDonald lashes out as Dáil fails to elect new Taoiseach

