Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month

An infectious diseases expert has said travel to England and the US should continue to be restricted to next month.

The Government has decided to allow foreign travel to resume between some countries from July 9.

A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey is warning that international travel should be re-introduced very cautiously.

Prof. McConkey said: "My criteria would be very, very tight. So I'd like to see countries where there has been no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 in the last 28 days before we start flying back and forth.

"Places like New Zealand and China, obviously many places in China have got there, and New Zealand had two cases from English people who travelled there but hasn't had unexplained community transmission, so I think we have to be very, very cautious."