News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month

Expert wants travel restricted to countries with no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 for a month
A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule. File Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 08:33 AM

An infectious diseases expert has said travel to England and the US should continue to be restricted to next month.

The Government has decided to allow foreign travel to resume between some countries from July 9.

A 'green list' of states will be drawn up in the next two weeks, with anyone travelling to the approved countries to be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule.

RCSI Professor Sam McConkey is warning that international travel should be re-introduced very cautiously.

Prof. McConkey said: "My criteria would be very, very tight. So I'd like to see countries where there has been no unexplained community transmission of Covid-19 in the last 28 days before we start flying back and forth.

"Places like New Zealand and China, obviously many places in China have got there, and New Zealand had two cases from English people who travelled there but hasn't had unexplained community transmission, so I think we have to be very, very cautious."

READ MORE

Carlow boy dies in hospital after collision with jeep while cycling

More on this topic

Archbishop confident 'collective responsibility' will ensure safe reopening of churchesArchbishop confident 'collective responsibility' will ensure safe reopening of churches

Irish Examiner view: Will schoolchildren need masks?Irish Examiner view: Will schoolchildren need masks?

Alison O'Connor: No masking the fact we haven’t escaped virus threat completelyAlison O'Connor: No masking the fact we haven’t escaped virus threat completely

Coronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 millionCoronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 million

COVID-19coronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up