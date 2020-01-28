News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 02:04 PM

One of the country’s leading allergy experts has called for a complete overhaul of the State’s response to Ireland’s hidden allergy health crisis.

Professor Jonathan Hourihane, a Professor of Paediatrics in the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and a consultant paediatrician in the Children’s Hospital at Temple St, said with allergy rates rising — about 24% of Irish people suffer from some form of allergy: 40,000 alone are allergic to nuts — the State's existing policy response is “wrapped up in red-tape” and must be streamlined.

And with 250 children on waiting lists in Cork alone to see an allergy specialist, some waiting up to four years for an appointment, he said investment in the front-line medical response to a condition which in some cases can be fatal must be ramped up.

“These are community diseases. Allergies are more common than diabetes, epilepsy, or Parkinsons but they can be looked after by family doctors and local clinics,” he said.

“We need a massively disruptive plan to put allergy treatment in first and second level medical facilities in this country. We’d like to see more care delivered in regional hospitals and we need at least two or three more specialists.

If you manage allergies properly, presentations at emergency departments go down, the exposure to medicines is reduced, and children with allergies perform better in State exams.

Prof Hourihane is one of just two paediatric consultants in Ireland specialising in allergies. Finland, which has a similar population size to Ireland, has 100 full-time paediatric allergy consultants.

While the rates of asthma and eczema have stabilized, food allergies are on the rise, particularly in babies and children, with the most common linked to nuts, milk, egg and fish. Rates of rhinitis or hay-fever are also on the increase.

The increase is attributed to a combination of factors, including improved hygiene which reduces exposure to viruses and leads to “immunological idleness”; delayed weaning of babies onto solid foods which can lead to narrower diversity of gut microbiome; and reduced exposure to Vitamin D, particularly in northern latitudes.

Prof Hourihane said while there is a good legislative framework around the use in the community of adrenalin pens used to treat anaphylaxis, the implementation on the ground is over-complicated and poor and it must be overhauled.

Prof Hourihane and some patients who attend his allergy clinic will feature in a documentary on TG4 tomorrow night.

They will discuss how allergies affect their lives and how daily tasks such as food shopping, cooking or using public transport are mammoth undertakings.

The show, produced by Medb Johnstone and directed by Craig Speer, will be screened at 9.30pm as part of TG4’s Tabú documentary season.

READ MORE

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

More on this topic

Can you ‘biohack’ your period?Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

5 things to consider before buying a new pair of running shoes5 things to consider before buying a new pair of running shoes

Concern at kids’ lack of sports skills; 50% cannot kick a ballConcern at kids’ lack of sports skills; 50% cannot kick a ball


AllergyHealthTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Howlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn FéinHowlin denies party has changed stance on discussing coalition with Sinn Féin

'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told'There will be blood on HSE’s hands' if West Cork hospital services are downgraded, public meeting told

Author warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish peopleAuthor warns of wave of unfriendliness descending on Irish people

Mater Hospital offers 'sincere apologies' to man who had to have lower leg amputatedMater Hospital offers 'sincere apologies' to man who had to have lower leg amputated


Lifestyle

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

Let love bloom with these heartfelt choices. By Hannah Stephenson.5 of the most romantic plants for Valentine’s Day

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

My wife has gone to war. It all started when we got the news that no parent wants to hear — there is a case of headLearner Dad: It turns out that lice thrive on clean and shiny hair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »