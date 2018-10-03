Home»Breaking News»ireland

Expert quit centre role after ‘flawed’ funding assessment

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 02:41 PM

By Catherine Shanahan and Elaine Loughlin

A leading expert in the health research landscape said she quit her governance position at a perinatal research centre because the university where it is based failed to challenge Science Foundation Ireland’s decision not to fund it.

Ruth Barrington stepped down as chair of the governance committee at University College Cork’s (UCC) Infant research centre after an SFI funding assessment she describes as “flawed” and “not objective”.

Dr Barrington, who was CEO of the Health Research Board for nine years, said she has “some experience” about how scientific reviews are run and how applications for research funding are made.

“Certainly I have never come across one like this,” she said of SFI’s assessment.

The process involved two reviews; the first by an international scientific panel which conducted a two-day on-site review of INFANT and recommended funding, and the second by an unnamed international panel who conducted a desktop review and did not recommend funding.

“At the time that decision came through last July, I believe it should have been appealed. I consulted with members of the governance committee and the strong view was that it should have been appealed,” said Dr Barrington.

“When UCC failed to do so, I felt I had no choice but to step down.”

UCC failed to clarify why it didn’t appeal the decision.

Dr Barrington, the author of Health, Medicine, and Politics in Ireland 1900- 1970, said Infant would struggle to fund ancillary staff — UCC pays the academic salaries — at a time when it was “really blazing a trail”.

“There are very few centres who have done the work they’ve done in addressing illnesses in pregnancy,” she said.

The SFI funding refusal was raised in the Dáil yesterday by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and is due to be brought up today by Labour TD Seán Sherlock.

Mr Martin said it “defied logic” that funding would be pulled from “very valuable research” around life threatening conditions such as pre-eclampsia.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would ask the relevant minister to provide a report to Mr Martin and for SFI ”to meet with those in the Infant centre to explain why they did not get the funding on this occasion”.

A leading expert in the health research landscape said she quit her governance position at a perinatal research centre because the university where it is based failed to challenge Science Foundation Ireland’s decision not to fund it.


KEYWORDS

UCCResearchCentreFunding

Related Articles

HIQA finds Cork nursing home in breach of 14 regulations

Section 39 workers to receive additional €1000 in pay

Brendan Courtney among 23 members appointed to Sláintecare Advisory Council

Shortcomings found in HSE's management of hospital data collection system

More in this Section

Bus driver arrested for being nine times over alcohol limit

Proposal for 'granny flat grant' to be put forward

12 people released in investigation over alleged child sexual exploitation

Brendan Courtney among 23 members appointed to Sláintecare Advisory Council


Breaking Stories

How to make The Body Coach’s tandoori cod burgers with sweet potato fries

Higherland Dan: The American living in West Cork sanctuary for almost 50 years

Author Charles Brandt on Scorsese, De Niro and his friendship with mafia hitman Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran

GameTech: Rockstar shoots for the skies

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »