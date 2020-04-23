Expert: Increased testing needed before restrictions can be eased

An immunology expert has said that increased testing is needed before restrictions can be eased as he believes that at present only one in 10 cases is being identified.

Paul Moynagh, professor of Immunology at Maynooth University told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that if restrictions were lifted without increasing the level of testing then it was inevitable that cases of the virus would continue to increase.

“I believe that we're only picking up one in ten cases, we need to address that,” he said.

While antibody testing is helpful, he said, it cannot replace the current Covid-19 test.

It can be useful as a means of identifying levels of people who have been exposed to the virus, he said.

Prof Moynagh also warned that there are many Covid tests available and these need to be validated especially when relying on test-based assessments.

Meanwhile, Dr Liam Glynn, a professor of General Practice at the University of Limerick and a GP from Co Clare, who has been tracking he rate of infection of Covid-19 has advised against the immediate lifting of restrictions.

“I think we can certainly be planning it at this point,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“The thing to be clear about though is this is the first wave of Covid-19 and we probably have achieved something like 10 per cent immunity in the population with this particular wave.

But as night follows day, if we release all restrictions tomorrow we will get another significant surge in Covid-19 infections - that's the thing everybody's got to bear in mind.

“We need to go through this in a controlled way.

“We can start to plan easing restrictions ... it's like a wartime situation. We have to know ourselves and we have to know our enemy - and we get this knowledge from testing.

“We have the capacity to ease restrictions and everybody wants that to happen, but we have to also have the capacity to generate the data we need to know what the effect of easing those restrictions are and whether we need to change our approach," he warned.