Expert: Covid-19 crisis an opportunity to build a one-tier health system

A health policy expert has said that one of the most important things to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis is an understanding of what it would be like to have a one-tier health care system, “to have access based on need with all facilities working in the public interest.”

Dr Sara Burke, Assistant Professor of Health Policy at Trinity College also told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that 150 private consultants - or a quarter of all private consultants - have signed up to the HSE’s new public-only contract.

“I would certainly hope that many more of those consultants come on stream for the duration of the crisis.”

Dr Burke added that we are "so deep in the middle of it" that it's "too hard to tell" what will happen on the other side.

“But I'd love to think that we can learn from what's worked really well in the system for public health", she said.

Dublin-based GP Dr Paddy Smyth told the same programme that the current crisis has effectively "bought ourselves a very big flood plain" with regards to private hospitals.

"And often with flood plains, you hope you don't have to use them", he said. "When it comes to the actual contract with consultants, it would be great if the terms and conditions could be sorted out.

“A lot of these consultants have staff and expensive suites. Whether or not that can be ironed out, I'm not sure, but I don't think it's beyond the will of many to facilitate the ongoing care of private patients".