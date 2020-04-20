News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Expert calls for Minister for Testing during pandemic

By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:43 AM

An expert in immunology has said there needs to be a Minister for Testing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Thómas Ryan, associate professor at the school of biochemistry and immunology at Trinity College, Dublin told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny that there needs to be a new government ministry on testing with direct access to the Taoiseach to speed up efficiency.

“This is an absolutely extraordinary situation and we need an extraordinary way of implementing it.

“The best roadmap for a country like ours on how to implement this kind of framework was put forward by the Tony Blair Institute for International Governance.

“I'm not a particularly big fan of Tony Blair in any respect, but he has a large degree of experience on how to deal with this - because when he was the Prime Minister of the UK he led the response to the Foot and Mouth situation.

Which obviously was not as big an issue as this, but it had large economic implications. He has been very clear that in Britain, and I think this applies to Ireland also, you need a Minister for Testing.

“The only way we're going to get this done, effectively, is if we have a minister at senior Cabinet level with direct access to the Taoiseach on a daily basis who has an executive taskforce who is empowered and autonomous to deliver this kind of testing regime.”

Dr Ryan added that such a ministry needs to be part of the new Government’s plans.

