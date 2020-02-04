News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Expert Advisory Group to meet tomorrow as authorities confirm no coronavirus cases in Ireland

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 08:20 PM

The Government is advising citizens whose presence in China is "not essential" to leave the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also said anyone with underlying medical conditions should not travel there.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team met this afternoon, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It says there are still no confirmed cases here, but that Ireland is well positioned to respond.

Dr Oliver Morgan from the WHO said they have been able to track the spread of the illness.

Dr Morgan: "We now have a very clear picture of human-to-human transmission outside of China. There have been 27 cases of human-to-human transmission reported, to date, and there a number of different types of exposures that have been documented."

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening said: "As yet there are no confirmed cases in Ireland.

"The first meeting of the Expert Advisory Group, to be chaired by Dr Cillian De Gascun, Laboratory Director at the National Virus Reference Laboratory will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, 5 February.

"Ireland will continue to monitor the situation and to participate in the international assessment of response to this novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) through the European Centre for Disease Control and the WHO."

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again on Tuesday, February 11.

