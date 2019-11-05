News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Expensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns garda

Expensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns garda
Sgt Dean Kerins with some recovered bikes.
By Louise Walsh
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 10:35 AM

Expensive, high quality bicycles are being stolen, stripped and sold off in parts on online auction sites, a garda sergeant has warned.

Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins is urging bike owners to engrave their property with their eircode as a deterrent to thieves, especially targeting the higher end of the market.

"Up to 75 bikes are recovered in Meath each year but far more are stolen and never found," he said.

"We advertise the bikes on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page but many owners simply don't recognise their own bikes and then they're sent off by gardai to auction rooms and sold off.

With the Bike to Work initiative, people were investing in more expensive bikes and some bikes easily cost in the region of €2000 to €6000.

"I have seen incidents where people are out on Sunday cycles and leave the bike outside a shop to grab a coffee or whatever and within minutes, the bike is gone.

"Those bikes, especially the higher end of the market are stripped and the parts sold off on online auction sites."

Sgt Kerins has recently launched a new poster campaign along with Meath County Council to create awareness of what can be done to protect your bike from thieves.

"People simply don't really take bike security seriously

Some recovered bikes.
Some recovered bikes.

"Owners should take note of the bike's serial number which is under the pedals. I also have bicycle ID cards which we have distributed through bike shops and community talks.

"The bike's serial number should be noted and then attached to the house insurance policy.

"In recent times, I've been travelling around local schools in Duleek, Kentstown, Moynalty and Clonard offering to engrave bikes with eircode. The engraver doesn't damage even the carbon or aluminium frames and it's a way of identifying your bike."

Meath Co. Council's Road Safety Officer Michael Finegan, who is also involved in the new bike safe campaign said: "With the increase in numbers of cyclists in Co. Meath in recent years, potential bike theft has become a more concerning issue for bicycle owners.

"The use of higher quality locks by cyclists and a secure method of locking is likely to result in the most significant positive impact on theft numbers in the short term."

READ MORE

'He affectionately nicknamed Gaybo 'Holy God' and we've no doubt Brendan is part of the welcome committee'

More on this topic

Man, 39, dies following shooting in MeathMan, 39, dies following shooting in Meath

Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.Scramblers seized by gardaí in Tallaght.

Man in hospital following shooting in Tallaght Man in hospital following shooting in Tallaght

Garda rep on border region: 'We are policing with one hand tied behind our backs'Garda rep on border region: 'We are policing with one hand tied behind our backs'


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets'I lived my dream': Gay Byrne reflects on life and regrets

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people


Lifestyle

It was a case of love at first sight for college sweethearts Rachel Roche and Philip Horan.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as college sweethearts tie the knot

Dating in the office comes with some big risks to your professional life.Is it ever OK to date a work colleague?

The third annual Dublin Podcast Festival takes place across the month of November in various venues across the capital. There’s a bit of everything, from feminism to sports to economics to Sweet Valley High.Podcast Corner: Heavy-hitters go live for Dublin Podcast Festival

Timmy Creed brings his Spliced play to five of the city’s GAA clubs, writes Marjorie BrennanHurling piece performed in a natural setting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »