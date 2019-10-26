'Expect delays': Irish rail to carry out major engineering works this weekend

Irish rail are to carry out engineering works at several locations this weekend, which is expected to affect many inter-city services.

Most of the upgrades will take place today and tomorrow and will affect all routes to and from Heuston, Connolly to Dun Laoighre and Athenry to Galway.

There will be no DART services from Bray to Greytones until Monday, but bus transfers will operate.

There will be no DART services between Dublin Connolly and Dun Laoghaire, but Dublin Bus will be accepting rail tickets.

Irish Rail have said there will be bus transfers from all Heuston routes today and tomorrow.

Due to the Dublin City Marathon, where 22,000 people are expected to take part on Sunday, there will be extra trains beforehand from Drogheda, Maynooth and Howth.