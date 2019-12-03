Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

A study has named Dublin as the worst city in the world for expats to find a place to live.

It was ranked last out of the 82 cities in the Expat City Ranking 2019 by Internations for finance and housing, with San Francisco and Munich just above the Irish capital.

The worst 10 cities for housing 82 Dublin

81 San Francisco

80 Munich

79 Stockholm

78 Copenhagen

77 Paris

76 Geneva

75 Vancouver

74 Amsterdam

73 Auckland

The survey found that 86% of people from overseas found it difficult to find somewhere to live in Dublin. This compares to the global average of 32%.

The ranking also included satisfaction with housing affordability and more than 200,000 people took part.

It is the second year in a row that Dublin has propped up the rankings.

In the overall rankings, which takes quality of life, ease of settling in and urban work life into account, Dublin came in 72nd.

The worst 11 cities ranked in the Expat City ranking 2019 82 Kuwait City

81 Rome

80 Milan

79 Lagos

78 Paris

77 San Francisco

76 Los Angeles

75 Lima

74 New York

73 Yangon

72 Dublin

A separate ranking for cost of living put Dublin at 76th.

Expats put Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Singpore and Montreal as their top five cities to move to, while the bottom of those rankings saw Kuwait city come last, followed by Rome, Milan, Lagos (Nigeria) and Paris.