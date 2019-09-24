Existing contracts won't be affected by ban on oil exploration

Existing oil contracts will not be impacted by a government ban on exploration, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Leo Varadkar has said there will be an "effective moratorium" on any exploration for oil and gas in 80% of our waters, but existing licenses and existing options remain valid.

It comes after Mr Varadkar told the UN Summit in New York that Ireland would become one of the first countries in the world to stop exploration of the fossil fuel in a bid to meet climate targets.

However, when pressed on the detail of the announcement by reporters, Mr Varadkar said it was "a bit technical" but confirmed that any existing licenses and options will still stand.

"We won’t grant new licenses for oil exploration in any of our waters, but we’ll need to legislate for that.

“In the meantime, we won’t issue any licenses for oil or gas in 80% of our waters, so that’s what we call the closed area, essentially the Atlantic area.

So, effectively, it’s a moratorium on all exploration in 80% of our waters.

“However, we’ll continue to accept licenses for the 20%, which is the Celtic Sea and the Irish Sea while we get the legislation together," said Mr Varadkar ahead of attending the UN for a second day.

Asked about the reaction to the measures, Mr Varadkar said he would be "disappointed" if NGOs and environmental activists didn’t say the Government wasn't going far enough.

"It’s part of their role to push it along and demand that governments do more," he said.

He said the Government would be increasing carbon tax and funds gathered from the levy will be ring-fenced for climate action, adding: "In doing so we're very much listening to the science".

The Taoiseach also came out in defense of teenager Greta Thunberg claiming he doesn't now why anyone would want to "slag her off".

It came as president Donald Trump tweeted a video of the climate change activist's moving speech at the UN with what appeared to be sarcastic comments about her.

Posting the video in which Ms Thunberg highlighted the fact that people are dying and entire ecosystems are collapsing, President Trump wrote: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future! So nice to see."

Asked about the tweet which appeared to mock Ms Thunberg, Mr Varadkar described her as a "really passionate person who has inspired young people across the world".

He added: "I know sometimes people are critical of her but the bottom line is, she's a 16-year-old girl who's trying to make the world a better place and why would you want to slag her off."