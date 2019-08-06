News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Exclusive: Former minister Pat Carey 'satisfied' as he 'will not face prosecution' over 2015 abuse allegations

Pat Carey
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 05:39 PM

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered that former Fianna Fail minister Pat Carey will not face prosecution in respect of abuse allegations widely publicised in 2015.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Mr Carey's solicitor was informed by gardaí within the last month of the direction that he should face no further action.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, solicitor James MacGuill, acting on behalf of Mr Carey, has confirmed that his company has been advised by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that there should be no prosecution against Mr Carey in respect of allegations widely publicised in 2015.

Mr Carey in “expressing his satisfaction” with this development has asked in particular that his privacy be respected by all at this time.

“As there are legal proceedings in being arising from media coverage of this issue previously and related issues, neither Mr Carey or MacGuill & Company will be commenting further at this point,” the statement added.

In late 2015, following media reports, Mr Carey stepped down from a number of roles but “absolutely and unconditionally” denied “any impropriety” following sex abuse allegations against a politician.

Mr Carey, who resigned as Fianna Fáil’s director of elections for the upcoming general election campaign and from a role with the Irish Red Cross, said he was “deeply upset” at being contacted by journalists.

Mr Carey also said he “does not know if the allegations mentioned in the national press relate to him”.

Mr Carey released a statement through his solicitors which said he had instructed them “in relation to the rumour and innuendo surrounding a newspaper article published entitled ‘Former Minister investigated by gardaí over child abuse claims’.”

More to follow...

You can read more on this story in tomorrow's Irish Examiner.

