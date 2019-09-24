Examine Yourself: Women having life-changing surgery to prevent cancer without counselling

Women are undergoing radical, life-changing surgery to prevent cancer without any counselling because of a crisis in genetic cancer services, it has emerged.

Róisín Prizeman, a peer support volunteer, underwent radical surgery to remove her breasts and womb after testing positive for cancer gene BRCA 1.

“I have spoken to women who have received no counselling at all in advance of deciding to undergo surgery, which can bring on long recovery times and aggressive menopause,” she said.

She has also met families suffering “agonising” waiting times for genetic testing or for surgery.

“We have seen a decline in hereditary cancer services with some clinics even closing temporarily in the last year,” she said.

Róisín, a mother of one and a primary school teacher from Dublin, had to wait almost a year to find out if she carried a cancer gene. She decided to undergo a hysterectomy and double mastectomy in 2011 and 2013, but only got one counselling session.

“While my medical team were absolutely excellent, there were gaps in the service, and those gaps have grown much bigger in recent years,” she said.

“Families across this country are being let down because of a crisis in genetic cancer services.”

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) said cancer patients are suffering unnecessary distress because of a lack of investment in the National Cancer Strategy.

ICS chief executive, Averil Power said they are “deeply alarmed” that the Government has consistently underfunded the National Cancer Sstrategy.

“Roisín’s experience is being mirrored by the hundreds of people on genetic service lists today,” said Ms Power.

Imagine someone in your family was waiting for a year to find out if they carried a cancer gene which could potentially affect many members of the wider family. Imagine the sheer stress and worry of not knowing and having your lives put on hold.

"Or imagine having to take the decision to remove your breasts or womb and enter into aggressive menopause without feeling you have had enough professional psychological support.

“Budget 2020 gives the Government an opportunity to meet the needs of cancer patients and survivors who deserve better. This chance cannot be missed.”