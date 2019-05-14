NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Examinations Commission denies that State exams will be marked by computers

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 11:41 AM

The State Examinations Commission has insisted that no State exams will be marked by a computer.

The SEC said that reports suggesting that a new online marking system will see students' exams corrected by machines were "misleading".

Under the system being rolled out from this year, Leaving and Junior Cert exam scripts will be scanned electronically for the next three years.

However, the marking process itself will then be carried out by examiners, albeit on a computer rather than the traditional paper-based system.

The subjects which will be marked in this way at Leaving Certificate level are: Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, LCVP, and Politics & Society. At Junior Cycle level they include: English, French, Science and Business Studies.

The SEC successfully piloted online marking to mark Junior Certificate Higher Level French in 2016, and Junior Certificate Higher Level French and Junior Cycle English in 2017.

READ MORE

Mental health service sees 35% rise in engagement by young people ahead of exams

A spokesperson said: "Online marking facilitates high quality, reliable marking of candidates’ examination responses by examiners.

"There are many advantages to online marking both for the examiners and for the examination system as a whole. The online marking software is easy to use and there is no need for examiners to have a high level of computer literacy.

All examiners will be provided with comprehensive training in using the software and will also have access to a help-desk to provide the necessary back-up and support. In particular, online marking allows examiners to focus on the marking exercise, not on the administration of the marking.

As the calculation of marks is inherent in the system, online marking eliminates the possibility of errors being made by examiners in adding up, carrying-forward and transcribing marks.

"The adoption of online marking, a key objective in the SEC’s Statement of Strategy 2017-2021, represents a transformational change for the SEC which is in line with public service reform and modernisation objectives, and Government digital strategies.

"The move from a paper-based marking model to one which is technology enabled will provide more efficient service delivery and improved turnaround times, improved quality management and enhanced security."

READ MORE

Cow & Gate baby food recalled after pieces of rubber glove found in jars

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Exam system should be preserved

Head of teachers' union calls for staff qualified to teach sex education in schools

Students should apply for grant as soon as possible, says SUSI

Friends and mothers are top career choice influencers, report finds

KEYWORDS

SECExamsEducation

More in this Section

Elderly man had €100,000 taken from his bank account

Finian McGrath: Drug injection centres should be 'in communities, not just in town'

'We had no input': Cervical cancer patient criticises Department of Health over payment scheme

'Joined-up thinking' required for services like broadband plan, says former Housing Agency chief


Lifestyle

Which houseplants can I move outdoors in summer?

Ask a counsellor: My teenage daughter’s been telling people I’m horrible – should I confront her?

Lemon balm tea will add zing to life

Sustainability Month: Buy less and buy better

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »