Ex-soldier who chased gang of youths with knife from restaurant kitchen refused bail

A former soldier accused of forcing his way into the cooking area of a Chinese takeaway before taking a knife and chasing a gang of youths down a street has been refused bail.

Anthony Leahy of apartment 3, Acorn House in Drimoleague, Co Cork appeared before Macroom District Court to face five charges linked to an incident on April 22 last in Skibbereen.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Leahy had been socialising alone in the town when he was involved in an altercation at 3.32am outside a pizzeria.

Det Garda Dan Lordan told Judge McNulty it was alleged Mr Leahy took off his top to go outside to fight and that “a group of youths may have got the better of him”.

The detective garda said it was then alleged Mr Leahy went back inside and jumped the counter to look for a knife before going out.

A short time later, he entered the China Kitchen restaurant and pushed his way past staff and into the cooking area, picking up a three-inch blade and leaving with it.

READ MORE Garda anger that new stations haven't been built

He was then seen at 3.52am chasing a group of youths with the knife in his hand. He was arrested later for public order offending and Det Garda Lordan said Mr Leahy had injuries to his face. The court heard the defendant identified himself in CCTV footage to gardai and made admissions in an interview.

Det Garda Lordan said Mr Leahy said he had been protecting himself but that there was no evidence he was being chased.

Mr Leahy, 30, told the judge that he had been inside the pizzeria and “a lad came in looking to fight me”. He said he was then 'jumped' by up to four males when he went outside.

He had previously booked a taxi and when it failed to show he had asked passing gardai if they would give him a lift home but was told they were not a taxi service.

He told the court that after the assault on him by the youths he saw gardai again and, despite his face being bloodied, they did not intervene. The defendant said he knocked on a man’s door when he felt afraid he was going to be attacked again by the youths, but the householder did not want to get involved.

Regarding his entry into the Chinese restaurant, he said: “I didn’t go in there to get a knife but to get some kind of weapon.

“I threw the knife away as soon as I was satisfied I was safe.”

He told gardai where he had left the weapon and had been fully cooperative and was a former soldier.

“I did not go out to cause trouble,” he said. “I am not a threat to anybody.”

Det Garda Lordan did not dispute Mr Leahy’s account of previous interaction with gardai the night he was arrested but said Mr Leahy had “jumped the counter” to go and take the knife. He said further charges could follow.

Judge McNulty said bail would be refused.

Legal aid was granted and the matter was adjourned until next Tuesday at Clonakilty District Court with the judge indicating a desire for an early trial if possible.