News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ex-soldier to undergo dialysis during trial over Troubles shooting

Ex-soldier to undergo dialysis during trial over Troubles shooting
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 03:30 PM

A seriously ill former British soldier will undergo dialysis several times a week as he stands trial in Belfast in relation to a fatal Troubles shooting, a court has heard.

A barrister for Dennis Hutchings, who has renal failure, told Belfast Crown Court his client will appear in person during March’s non-jury trial, despite the 78-year-old previously pledging not to attend proceedings in protest.

Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a man with learning difficulties during the conflict.

John Pat Cunningham, 27, died after being shot in the back as he ran away from an Army patrol near Benburb, Co Tyrone, in 1974.

John Pat Cunningham (Pat Finucane Centre/PA)
John Pat Cunningham (Pat Finucane Centre/PA)

Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, denies attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

In September, he appeared before a judge in Belfast by video-link from Plymouth for his arraignment hearing.

Afterwards, he told hundreds of supporters outside Plymouth Crown Court that he would not attend the trial as he did not recognise the legitimacy of the system.

Hutchings previously failed in a Supreme Court challenge against the decision to hear his case without a jury.

Dennis Hutchings at the Supreme Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dennis Hutchings at the Supreme Court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday, his barrister Ian Turkington said Hutchings was willing to attend the trial.

“It is his intention to participate in the trial here,” he told judge Mr Justice Adrian Colton.

Mr Turkington said arrangements were being made with Belfast City Hospital to enable his client to undergo dialysis in Northern Ireland.

He said Hutchings, who was excused from attending Friday’s preliminary hearing, was having the treatment twice a week but may require it three times a week by March.

Judge Colton replied: “I note Mr Hutchings will attend trial. I will obviously accommodate any treatment that is required.”

Prosecution barrister Charles MacCreanor QC said it was important that Hutchings had indicated he would attend the proceedings.

He said his previous “public pronouncements” about his attendance had caused “concern”.

READ MORE

Main suspect in Kevin Lunney kidnap 'Dublin Jimmy' dies during police raid

More on this topic

Presbyterian moderator urges young people to read Troubles bookPresbyterian moderator urges young people to read Troubles book

‘Tsunami’ of allegations about NI violence envisaged under new body‘Tsunami’ of allegations about NI violence envisaged under new body

Pension plan for severely injured victims of the TroublesPension plan for severely injured victims of the Troubles

Large cache of Troubles documents hidden from legacy probes, programme toldLarge cache of Troubles documents hidden from legacy probes, programme told


Dennis HutchingsJohn Pat CunninghamTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

Former Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy bodyFormer Irish Press shareholder loses challenge against accountancy body

Kieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stationsKieran Mulvey appointed Just Transition Commissioner for closure of peat-fired power stations

Burglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jailBurglar whose unusual choice of footwear linked him to another robbery is sent to jail

Defence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiersDefence forces agree to pay financial compensation and provide extra leave to soldiers


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »