News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ex-soldier accused of Bloody Sunday murders given first court date

Ex-soldier accused of Bloody Sunday murders given first court date
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 05:10 PM

The first court hearing for a former paratrooper being prosecuted for murder on Bloody Sunday will take place in September.

The veteran, known at Soldier F, is accused of two murders and four attempted murders in Derry in 1972.

Bloody Sunday was one of the most notorious episodes of the Northern Ireland Troubles, when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry’s Bogside neighbourhood.

Thirteen people were shot dead on January 30, 1972. As well as the 13 who died on the day, 15 others were shot and injured.

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has written to bereaved families to inform them that Soldier F’s committal hearing will take place in Derry courthouse on September 18.

The ex-soldier – a former lance corporal in the Parachute Regiment – faces charges for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He also faces charges for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

We have been advised that arrangements are in place to facilitate the attendance of family members and victims by the NI court service

Soldier F does not necessarily have to appear in court in person at this stage in the legal proceedings.

Ciaran Shiels, solicitor for some of the families involved in the case, said: “Our clients have been formally notified by a senior lawyer within the Public Prosecution Service that the committal proceedings in respect of the prosecution of Lance Corporal “F” now have a first listing date fixed for Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry.

“Outstanding material that was required from the PSNI to finalise the court papers has now been received by the PPS.

“We understand that those papers are now being finalised and will be served on the former soldier’s defence lawyers.

“At this stage it is not known if Lance Corporal “F” intends to challenge the prosecution evidence at committal.

“We understand that there will be a further update from the PPS in this regard closer to the hearing.

We have been further advised that arrangements are in place to facilitate the attendance of family members and victims by the NI court service.

The PPS did not comment on the matter.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bloody Sunday soldier expected in Derry court in AugustBloody Sunday soldier expected in Derry court in August

Soldier F supporters take to streets of BelfastSoldier F supporters take to streets of Belfast

Thousands of bikers protest against soldier’s Bloody Sunday prosecutionThousands of bikers protest against soldier’s Bloody Sunday prosecution

Bikers ride to Stormont in support of Soldier FBikers ride to Stormont in support of Soldier F

Bloody SundayNorthern Ireland Public Prosecution ServiceSoldier FTOPIC: Bloody Sunday

More in this Section

Whiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certsWhiddy disaster relatives applying to High Court to rectify death certs

Criminal convictions for drug possession have 'serious and life-long consequences', says Catherine ByrneCriminal convictions for drug possession have 'serious and life-long consequences', says Catherine Byrne

Gardaí appeal for witnesses of cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping CentreGardaí appeal for witnesses of cash in transit robbery at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Over 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin PortOver 500,000 illegal cigarettes seized at Dublin Port


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »