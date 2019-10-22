News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ex-scout leader pleads guilty to indecently assaulting three young boys four decades ago

Ex-scout leader pleads guilty to indecently assaulting three young boys four decades ago
By Isabel Hayes
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 02:50 PM

A former Dublin scout leader and convicted sexual abuser has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting three young boys in the 1970s.

David O'Brien (aged 67) appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in a wheelchair today where he pleaded guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting three boys under the age of 15 between January 1972 and December 1978.

The offences took place in Larch Hill and Roundwood, Co Wicklow, and in an unknown location.

O'Brien, with an address in Benburb Street, Dublin, pleaded guilty last week to three counts of indecently assaulting two of the same boys in Powerscourt, Co Wicklow and in two unknown locations between January 1976 and December 1978.

Those offences involved fondling the penis of the boys.

Reporting restrictions were temporarily put in place last week ahead of a possible trial but they were lifted today by order of Judge Karen O'Connor.

O'Brien, who is currently in custody, appeared frail but gave a clear “guilty” when arraigned on the charges in court.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years in October 2015 for sexually abusing six young boys on camping trips in the late 1970s and 80s.

Defence barrister Padraig Dwyer, SC, told the court that certain matters in the case were still in dispute. He told the court they were working towards resolving those issues ahead of sentencing.

READ MORE

Mother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online research

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, said the sentence matter could take up to a day.

More on this topic

Hellfire Club group resolves action after SIPO withdraws referral to gardaíHellfire Club group resolves action after SIPO withdraws referral to gardaí

Taxi driver who had to slam on his brakes to avoid car loses €60k personal injury claimTaxi driver who had to slam on his brakes to avoid car loses €60k personal injury claim

Mother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online researchMother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online research

Two mislaid coats in bar led to violent altercationTwo mislaid coats in bar led to violent altercation


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’PM facing potential legal challenge over Brexit deal’s ‘Irish Sea border’

Councillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above riverCouncillors hit out at OPW mapping system which has house in flood risk area despite it being 100ft above river

Mother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online researchMother who admitted suffocating daughter, 3, feared for child's future after online research

Shocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness StorehouseShocking footage shows tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »