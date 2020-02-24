News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ex-partner of man jailed for assault still has nightmares about rape in burning home as child screamed

Ex-partner of man jailed for assault still has nightmares about rape in burning home as child screamed
By Isabel Hayes and Brion Hoban
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:00 PM

A man who imprisoned his ex-partner and three-year-old child and threatened to burn the house down before assaulting and raping the woman has been jailed for 12 years.

The man pleaded guilty to carrying out a number of offences, including assaulting the woman and fracturing her jaw during the May 2016 incident. However, he continues to deny he raped her, a Central Criminal Court sentence hearing was told.

He was found guilty of raping the woman by unanimous jury verdict following a trial in December last year.

Passing sentence today, Mr Justice White said this was an incident of the “utmost seriousness”, which was all the more serious because it was inflicted on the man's former partner and the mother of his child.

Mr Justice White said the offending was aggravated by the horrific nature of the violence inflicted on the victim. He said a further aggravating factor was the man continuing to harass his former partner for a period of six weeks subsequent to the offences.

He said he did not consider the guilty pleas of the man “really that beneficial” as the victim had to give evidence in two separate jury trials. He said the only mitigation taken into account were the sad circumstances of the man's life when he was a young child.

Mr Justice White sentenced the man to 12 years imprisonment.

READ MORE

Student settles court action for €45k after collision with school window

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said she had changed since enduring the “horrific” false imprisonment and sexual assault at the hands of her ex-partner.

“I'm not me any more and I don't know if I ever will be again,” she said. “I was at your mercy and you showed me none.”

She said she continues to have nightmares of being raped in a burning home as her child screams “mammy”.

She no longer leaves her home unless she has to, has been unable to return to work and has lost friends who were intimidated by the man, she said. She already dreads him being released from custody.

The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's anonymity, pleaded guilty in July 2018 to assaulting the woman, damaging her phone and producing a carjack handle in the course of an assault at her home in Westmeath on May 14, 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to harassing her between May 14, 2016 and June 30, 2016.

The man stood trial in July 2018 and was found guilty by a jury of falsely imprisoning the woman, threatening to kill her, threatening to burn her house down and producing knives in the course of the assault.

He was found guilty of rape following a separate trial last year. He has 28 previous convictions, including convictions for assault and false imprisonment.

READ MORE

Charlie Flannagan: 'No imminent threat' of deportation for Brazilian man

More on this topic

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Student settles court action for €45k after collision with school windowStudent settles court action for €45k after collision with school window

Ian Bailey extradition hearing expected to take place in MayIan Bailey extradition hearing expected to take place in May

Creche unsure if girls were ‘fanciful’, court hearsCreche unsure if girls were ‘fanciful’, court hears


courtrapeTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man dies in Wicklow road accidentMan dies in Wicklow road accident

Boy, 11, dies after collision with van in DonegalBoy, 11, dies after collision with van in Donegal

Gardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in courtGardaí investigating Donegal firearms incident release two men; third man to appear in court

Children are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures showChildren are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures show


Lifestyle

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

Right from Steve Cooney’s first didgeridoo note on the opening track of their third album, Dublin-based seven-piece the Bonny Men command their audience’s absolute attention.Album Review: The Bonny Men - The Broken Pledge

Dan Snaith has carved a niche in electronic music as the thinking person's purveyor of twinkling beats.Album Review: Caribou, Suddenly

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »