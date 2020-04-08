Ex-partner accused of Wicklow woman's murder sent for trial

A man, 32, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court. accused of the murder of his former partner Nadine Lott who died after she sustained serious injuries in her Co Wicklow home.

Mother-of-one Nadine Lott died on December 17 in St Vincent's Hospital where she had been in a critical condition for the previous three days.

The beauty therapist had sustained serious injuries when found at her home in St Mary's Court, Arklow, at around 4am, on December 14 last.

On December 16, her ex-partner Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin appeared at Bray District Court accused of a serious assault of Ms Lott.

The charge was under section four of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for causing serious harm which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He had said “sorry” when that charge was put to him.

The case was later upgraded and a murder charge was brought at which he was remanded in continuing custody.

The district court heard “he made no reply” when the murder charge was brought.

Detective Garda Darren Mulhall had said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment

Mr Murtagh faced his seventh hearing when he appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today.

A book of evidence was served on the accused who was told by Judge David McHugh that he was being returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The judge told him he must notify the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

READ MORE Scientists find how Covid-19 tricks its way into the human body

Judge McHugh acceded to a request from defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan to grant legal aid to include senior counsel representation.

He also agreed to the solicitor’s request for continued psychiatric assessments of the accused.

Mr Murtagh, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, has yet to be given a date for his appearance before the Central Criminal Court, but it will take place in the next term, which runs from April 20 to May 28.

The judge made an order of copies of video evidence is to be handed over to the defence.

The district court cannot consider bail in a murder case and an application will have to be brought to the High Court if the accused seeks to get released pending his trial.