Ex-Naval member jailed for drug dealing

By Liam Heylin

A former member of the Irish Naval Service, who was caught drug dealing in 2010, fled to Africa, where he spent several years advising ship owners on safeguarding against piracy.

Colin Vernon, who is now 48, faced sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

Tom Creed, defending, said the accused was making a remarkable contribution to society: “He is involved in extraordinary work, dealing with people in Africa and with the United Nations trying to get food into Yemen and South Sudan.”

Judge Brian O’Callaghan said it was a most serious offence, carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there were exceptional circumstances. The judge imposed a sentence of two years, backdated to April 2018, when Vernon went into custody. It was a sentence of three years, with the last year suspended. The judge described him as, not only a first-time offender, but a one-and-only-time offender.

Sergeant Mick O’Halloran testified that on November 4, 2010, a surveillance operation was in place in the Bishopstown suburb of Cork as a result of confidential information. A van arrived in the area and the driver was Colin Vernon, who was living at North Gate Apartments on Bachelor’s Quay.

“He approached a car and placed a brown box in the rear of this car. He drove away from the scene. Gardaí intercepted both vehicles, the van that he was driving and the car,” said Sergeant O’Halloran.

The box in the car contained 4kg of cannabis valued at €48,000. A further 5kg, valued at €60,000, were found, in the van.

Vernon told officers that his own car was parked a short distance from the Kinsale Road roundabout and another €60,000 worth of cannabis was found in that. The total value of the drugs was €168,000.

He was arrested and questioned and he said he had travelled to Athy, Co Kildare, to collect the drugs and was to be paid €500.

Sgt O’Halloran said the accused was in no doubt in 2010 that he was facing a serious drugs charge.

A European arrest warrant was executed in Frankfurt earlier this year when German authorities arrested him on the warrant and notified gardaí.

Sergeant O’Halloran said the defendant told them he had worked in Spain and on the east coast of Africa offering maritime security advice. Mr Creed said the defendant co-operated with the investigation. He now lives in Valencia, Spain, with his fiancée.