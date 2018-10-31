Ex-coach avoids sex attack trial due to dementia

By Liam Heylin

A former sports coach avoided a trial yesterday on charges of sexually assaulting a schoolboy as evidence was produced that he was not fit to stand trial due to dementia.

The 75-year-old had the case against him listed for trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He faced charges of indecently assaulting a boy at a school in Cork on unknown dates between January 1972 and December 1973.

Defence senior counsel Fiona Murphy called evidence from psychiatrist Brenda Wright on the defendant’s mental state.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted Dr Wright’s report “is to the effect that he is unfit to stand trial due to his mental condition”.

Dr Wright testified that she met the defendant on September 2018, and also spoke to his daughter.

She said his dementia was chronic and progressive and he had difficulties with memory, thinking, orientation, language and judgement. Dr Wright said the 75-year-old had mixed pattern symptoms of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

She said that, on his current level of cognitive functioning, she was not satisfied that he could make a proper defence or understand evidence in a trial.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said there was no need for an adjournment to see if the defendant’s condition would improve, as it was clear from the psychiatrist that the condition was degenerative.

The judge said that, rather than adjourning the case, he would make the determination that the accused was unfit to stand trial, in accordance with such legislation.