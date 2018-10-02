Eviction talks ongoing with Cork quay tent occupants

City Hall is still trying to engage with the occupants of tents on a Cork city quay in the hope of avoiding confrontation.

However, officials have warned that the time for talking is running out and that other options may have to be considered soon to deal with the ongoing occupation of — and encampment on — St Patrick’s Quay.

The comments yesterday came three weeks after Cork City Council issued legal notices under Section 19 of the Roads Act requiring the removal of the tents, and a day after a tent found floating in the River Lee sparked an emergency response.

On September 10, the occupants of what was at the time almost eight tents were warned that they had to “immediately remove” their ‘temporary dwellings’ or face possible prosecution.

They were also told that they could be held liable for the costs associated with the removal and storage of the tents.

Following intense engagement since, just four tents were on the quayside over the weekend, including the large white marquee-style structure occupied by the man known as Mr No Name.

The Irish Examiner has learned that two people who were living on the quayside took up the offer of B&B accommodation and another has been placed in a hostel. However, an emergency response was launched just after 6pm on Sunday when a tent and some personal belongings were spotted floating in the river nearby.

Emergency services responded and confirmed that there was no-one in the tent.

Former lord mayor Des Cahill said yesterday that he was made aware of a violent row between a man and a woman near the tents earlier on Sunday.

It got very serious” he said. “The gardaí arrived and that obviously happened prior to the tent being in the water.

A garda spokesman said that there is no record of any public order incident on the quayside on Sunday,

It is not clear last night if this alleged incident was connected to the discovery of the tent in the river. There are now just two tents left on the quay.

Mr Cahill, who led calls during the summer for the tents to be classed as litter and removed, said he was thankful that no-one was injured during the alleged row.

However, he said the discovery of a tent in the water highlights the dangers of the occupation of the quayside.

And he said it is encouraging that some of the people have engaged with other housing agencies and the man in the white tent had indicated some months ago his willingness to relocate.

“I have always said they (the other agencies) are available and that there is space available. They’ve gone to where we are already providing space and that’s what I asked for in the first place. There is no need for tents on a quay,” he said.