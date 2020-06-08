News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Every parent's nightmare': Family of teen stabbed in Cork thanks public for support

Gardaí at the scene in Carrigaline.
By Olivia Kelleher
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 10:45 AM

The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend have thanked the public for their support.

The mother of the 17-year-old boy, who has been released from hospital after treatment, said that they had experienced "every parent's nightmare...But we are overwhelmed by people's well wishes and kindness. It has restored our faith in human compassion."

In a statement to Cork's 96FM, she added: "We would especially like to thank the ambulance personnel, staff of the CUH, the Garda, Carrigaline community, Ballygarvan GAA and my son’s friends and indeed our own friends and family. The support has helped us hugely."

The family also thanked local Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath and his brother Councillor Seamus McGrath for their support.

A youth is due before Cork District Court this morning in relation to the incident in Waterpark in Carrigaline on Saturday night.

A stabbing incident occurred at 10.25pm on Saturday when the teenager was with his girlfriend. The boy was treated at Cork University Hospital for his injuries. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Gardaí later arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who is not from the area. He was taken to the Bridewell garda station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act before being charged this morning. He cannot be named because of his juvenile status.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher garda station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any garda station.

