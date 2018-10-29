Every jail cell in four Cork city garda stations full after busy weekend

By Darragh Bermingham

ALL of the cells in all four of Cork city garda stations were full on Sunday night, mainly due to people being arrested in connection with public order offences, it can be revealed.

Gurranabraher Garda Station

Around 40,000 people flocked to Cork city over the weekend for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

With events taking place across the city yesterday, it brought huge crowds to the city.

Gardaí revealed this morning to the Evening Echo that the cells in all four city stations — the Bridewell, Togher, Mayfield, and Gurranabraher - were full.

They confirmed that the cells were largely populated by people who have been arrested in connection with public order offences.

Gardaí confirmed that Sunday night, in particular, resulted in dozens of these cases while the rest of the weekend was relatively quiet in comparison.

Publicans have said it was one of the busiest weekends of the year in the city.

- Evening Echo