Event to commemorate 100th anniversary of first Dáil

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 07:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Sinn Féin is hosting an event in Dublin today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first Dáil.

An exhibition opens at the Mansion House on Dawson Street at 11.30am, followed by the main event at 2pm which includes an address by Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The party's spokesperson for Heritage and Culture, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says it is important to remember that the Irish Republic was established 100 years ago.

"There will be a reading of the key documents, which was the Declaration of Independence, a message to the free nations of the world," he said.

"[There will also be] an address which we think will be appropriate from the Ambassador of Palestine because the Irish State looked for the support from other countries and solidarity with other countries."


