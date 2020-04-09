Eurozone ministers reach 'significant' deal on coronavirus rescue package

Eurozone finance ministers have reached a "significant" deal on a rescue package for member states impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Member states earlier this week failed to reach agreement during a marathon teleconference.
However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed a deal has now been done following another attempt this evening.
He said supports will be available to "governments, employers and citizens".
"It took a few hours to agree, but only because this really matters," Mr Donohoe said in a post on Twitter, calling the agreement a "very important step forward".
