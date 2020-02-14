News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Eurostat figures show Ireland still languishes at the bottom for renewable home heating

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 08:28 AM

Ireland continues to be the worst performer in Europe when it comes to using renewable energy for home heating.

New figures from Eurostat show that the country is joint bottom of the renewable energy chart with The Netherlands with just 6%.

Sweden leads the way where the use of renewable energy is now up to 65%.

They found that the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in the EU has increased steadily since 2004, so that it stood at 21% in 2018, up from 12% 14 years before that.

More than half of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable energy sources in Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%).

READ MORE

Climate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – study

Eurostat figures show Ireland still languishes at the bottom for renewable home heating

More on this topic

Climate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – studyClimate change could cut lifespan of cold-blooded species – study

Council to fine businesses up to €500 for using single-use plasticsCouncil to fine businesses up to €500 for using single-use plastics

EU vote brings controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal a step closerEU vote brings controversial Shannon LNG gas terminal a step closer

Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050Oil giant BP sets net-zero target by 2050


renewable energyclimate changeTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the CabinetNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the Cabinet

Mick Wallace reprimanded for calling Venezuelan opposition leader an 'unelected gob*****'Mick Wallace reprimanded for calling Venezuelan opposition leader an 'unelected gob*****'

Body of missing Corkman Cormac Ryan found by diversBody of missing Corkman Cormac Ryan found by divers

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incidentGardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incident


Lifestyle

Good organisation and cleaning will put you back in control of your home, says Kya deLongchampsHow to become a spring-clean superhero

Philip McLaughlin is the co-owner of Grey HeronDesign/Life: Brothers’ design flair takes wing

I’m a 50-year-old man with a serious back problem. An MRI scan taken two years ago found I had significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back along with spondylitis.Natural Health: Significant wear and tear on the joints in my lower back; Coping with stress

Beth Milofsky, speech and language therapist and founder of SWAN Ireland (Syndromes Without A Name)Working Life: 'Our focus is on working alongside the child and family to identify meaningful goals'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »