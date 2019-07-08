European PMs will be 'reluctant' to grant another Brexit extension, Varadkar says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says EU prime ministers would be "reluctant" to grant another Brexit extension unless it is for a good reason, such as a British general election.

Nonetheless, Mr Varadkar said the Government here has not ruled out the possibility of the October 31 deadline being pushed back and will do everything to help Britain.

Speaking at Dublin Castle earlier at a Global Ireland conference to highlight Ireland's diplomatic presence around the world, Mr Varadkar also confirmed a detailed memo updating emergency plans for a no-deal Brexit will go to Cabinet tomorrow.

This will include details about staffing at ports, how products moving across borders could have tariffs applied as well as how the public should be made aware of the best ways to prepare for a so-called disorderly Brexit.

Pressed by the Irish Examiner about what would happen if the new deadline comes and goes without a deal, as has happened previously, the Taoiseach responded:

I think there would be a great deal of reluctance among European prime ministers to grant another extension beyond October 31. We certainly wouldn't rule it out.

"From Ireland's point of view, we would be as facilitative to the UK as is possible. But I think a lot of other countries have become very frustrated at this rolling extensions. So if there was another extension, I think it would really have to be for a particular purpose, not for new negotiations, not for new indicative votes.

"It would be in the context perhaps if there were to be a general election in the UK or something like that. So it would have to be a very good reason.”

The Government is reluctant to say too much ahead of the conservative party in Britain deciding on who will be the next prime minister. A decision on this is expected later this month.

Speaking at the global conference, Tánaiste Simon Coveney confirmed that the Government will ramp up its no-deal Brexit preparations once again in the days and weeks ahead. Furthermore, there will be a communications campaign to inform the public, he said, and significant efforts are also underway to try to hammer out a deal and restore power-sharing in the North.