Home»Breaking News»ireland

European Parliament president may visit Ireland to 'show support' on border issue

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 01:10 PM

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani has said he may visit Ireland to outline the parliament’s support in protecting the Irish border.

Mr Tajani met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning ahead of a European Council meeting where he confirmed the parliament’s commitment to the backstop, which he described as a “key element”.

“Without an agreement on that (backstop), the European Parliament will not be able to vote in favour of the agreement,” he said at a press conference.

“I may well be visiting Ireland to explain parliament’s position, which is one of full support for the Republic of Ireland.

“I repeated our position on the border. We want a flexible border, we want to preserve the Good Friday Agreement but we also need to protect our health, our agri-food industry and our agricultural sector.

“Also, we have to find a way of addressing the question of the border. We have a plant health (unit) provisions operating at the moment and hopefully they can be taken up in the new relations.

“But we have to have an agreement on the backstop.”

He also said he would be in favour of extending the so-called transition period in Britain leaving the European Union.

“References have been made to a third year, we will be in favour of that. Our initial proposal also mentioned a three-year transitional period,” he added.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrexitIreland

Related Articles

Taoiseach references IRA border bombing to emphasise journey to peace

Senior Tories warn Theresa May that Irish backstop is 'a trap being set by the EU'

British Irish Chamber of Commerce warns of 'severely disrupted supply chains' with no-deal Brexit

Theresa May ready to extend Brexit transition by ‘matter of months’

More in this Section

Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

Roma supporter awaits fate over Liverpool fan Sean Cox's 'catastrophic injuries'

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis


Breaking Stories

On World Menopause Day: 5 myths you really need to stop believing

Photography awards capture life at its wildest

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

A question of taste: Sinead Dunphy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »