European Parliament backs proposals to help those who lose their passports when travelling outside the EU

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 04:32 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The European Parliament has backed new proposals that will help Irish people who lose their passports when travelling outside the EU.

MEPs this week voted on rules to improve emergency help for those who have lost their passports and who may find themselves in a place that doesn't have any embassy from their own country.

They'll now be able to get temporary travel documents at another member state consulate.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says travellers will benefit.

She explained: "If you're an Irish citizen, you're travelling abroad outside of Europe and your passport is lost or stolen, and if the Irish Government doesn't have a representation in that particular country, then you, as a European citizen, can go to another embassy or representation from another European country and get the services that you need in terms of providing emergency travel documents so you can get back home safely."


