NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

European Parliament agree measures to uncover criminal convictions of non-EU citizens

MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 07:17 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The European Parliament has agreed new measures to uncover criminal convictions of non-EU citizens.

A new database will make crucial information available to 27 member-states including data on people who have two passports.

MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, says the measures are more vital than ever to fight global crime and terrorism.

"The horrible attacks in New Zealand over the weekend (have shown) how vulnerable we all are in relation to terrorist attacks.

"We have been looking at this area in the European Parliament for some time.

READ MORE

NZ PM: I will never mention killer's name

"We weren't happy with the lack of sharing information regarding people with dual nationalities who might have criminal records," he said.

More on this topic

‘Essential’ that State boosts Garda anti-terror staffing

KEYWORDS

Sean KellyMEPNew ZealandTerror

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

All set for summer with a ray of festivals and gigs to chose from

A growing awareness to grow, cook and eat

Making Cents: Making their day special without breaking the bank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »