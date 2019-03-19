European Parliament agree measures to uncover criminal convictions of non-EU citizens

The European Parliament has agreed new measures to uncover criminal convictions of non-EU citizens.

A new database will make crucial information available to 27 member-states including data on people who have two passports.

MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, says the measures are more vital than ever to fight global crime and terrorism.

"The horrible attacks in New Zealand over the weekend (have shown) how vulnerable we all are in relation to terrorist attacks.

"We have been looking at this area in the European Parliament for some time.

"We weren't happy with the lack of sharing information regarding people with dual nationalities who might have criminal records," he said.