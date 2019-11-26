European drugs market worth at least €30bn per year, according to latest report

The drugs market in the European Union is worth a colossal €30 billion per year – and experts believe that is a minimum valuation.

The cocaine trade is driving much of the increase in the drugs market as a result of record production levels in South America and record seizures in the EU.

The EU Drugs Market Report 2019 says the €30bn estimate includes minimum valuations for the following drugs:

The report, compiled by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (Emcdda) and Europol, the EU's respective drugs and police agencies, said production estimates for cocaine and seizures of the drug in Europe were at “record levels” in 2017.

It said that Columbian and Italian organised crime groups traditionally played a central role in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine but that increasingly other groups were becoming more significant.

It said these included “Albanian-speaking, British, Dutch, French, Irish, Moroccan, Serbian, Spanish and Turkish OCGs [organised crime groups]”.

Presenting the report’s findings today, Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, said: "Organised crime groups are quick to seize new opportunities for financial gain and are increasingly exploiting technological and logistical innovations to expand their activities across international borders.

"At the same time, drugs are now more accessible to European consumers, often via social media and the internet.

"Today’s report proves once again that the illicit drug market remains a threat to the health and security of our citizens.”

Emcdda director Alexis Goosdeel said: “This report is a clear wake-up call for policymakers to address the rapidly growing drug market, which is increasingly global, joined-up and digitally enabled.

"Hyper production of drugs, within and beyond EU borders, is leading to high availability of natural and synthetic substances. This means that consumers now have access to a diverse range of highly potent and pure products at affordable prices.

A mounting concern is the rise in drug-related violence and corruption within the EU.

"Acting on the far-reaching consequences of the drug market for health and for security must now be an urgent priority."

Europol’s executive director Catherine De Bolle stresses: “Europol sees a clear increase in trafficking activity through our operational work and the intelligence contributions we receive from EU Member States.

"Law enforcement needs to tackle this development and that is why we are investing heavily in supporting drug-related investigations in Europe.

"Europol is targeting in particular top-level organised crime groups which are making a lot of money for themselves on the back of their many victims.”

The agencies conducted detailed analyses on the various drug markets.

Cannabis

Estimated to be worth at least €11.6 billion, this is the largest drug market in Europe, with some 25 million Europeans (15–64 years) having used the drug in the past year.

The report illustrates that, while cannabis herb and resin still dominate, cannabis products are increasingly diverse in Europe.

High-potency extracts, cannabis-based medicinal and health-orientated products and an increasing number of cannabidiol (CBD) or low-THC products are being sold in a range of forms.

This makes close monitoring of their potency and potential health effects essential.

Increased violence between organised crime groups dealing in cannabis is putting an added strain on law enforcement.

Heroin and other opioids

Opioid use still accounts for the largest proportion of harms, including deaths, associated with illicit drug consumption in the EU.

With some 1.3 million problem opioid users (mainly of heroin) in the EU, the estimated retail value of the heroin market is at least €7.4 billion per year.

The Balkan route remains the key corridor for heroin into the EU, but there are signs of increased heroin trafficking along the Southern route, particularly through the Suez Canal.

There is also evidence of diversion and trafficking of the heroin precursor acetic anhydride from the EU to heroin producing areas.

Highly potent synthetic opioids (e.g. fentanyl derivatives) represent a growing health risk.

These are increasingly traded online and dispatched by post, often in small packages containing large numbers of potential user doses.

Cocaine

This is the second most commonly consumed illicit drug in the EU, with a market retail value estimated at €9.1 billion.

Around four million Europeans (15–64 years) report having used the drug in the past year.

Use is still concentrated in the south and west of Europe but the market appears to be spreading.

Record production in Latin America has intensified trafficking to the EU (mainly in maritime containers), where record seizures have been recorded.

The presence of European organised crime groups in Latin America allows them to manage the supply chain ‘end-to-end’.

This may be driving competition within the cocaine market, which is linked to violence within the EU.

The EU appears to be emerging as a transit area for cocaine destined for other markets (e.g. Middle East, Asia).

Amphetamine, methamphetamine and MDMA

These make up around 5% of the total EU drug market, with an estimated EU retail market value of at least €1 billion for amphetamine and methamphetamine and €0.5 billion for MDMA.

Around 1.7 million Europeans (15–64 years) have tried amphetamine or methamphetamine in the past year and some 2.6 million have tried MDMA (‘ecstasy’).

Production of these substances takes place sometimes on an ‘industrial scale’ within the EU for domestic consumption and for export.

New production methods yield purer and cheaper products, with organised crime groups controlling the whole logistics chain.

New psychoactive substances (NPS)

These are diverse substances which are not subject to international drug controls.

The value of the NPS market is unknown, however, 55 NPS were reported to the EU Early Warning System in 2018, bringing the total number of NPS monitored to 731.

The main source countries are China and, to a lesser extent, India.

Policy responses and law enforcement activity in source countries are thought to have contributed to the slow-down in appearance of NPS (101 were reported in 2014).

But NPS continue to pose serious cross-border threats to health, with potent synthetic opioids, cannabinoids and ‘fake’ benzodiazepines appearing on the market, associated with reports of health emergencies and deaths.