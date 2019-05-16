European Commission to give €50m aid package to Ireland's beef farmers

The Government is being urged to match a new €50m EU fund to support the country's beef sector.

The European Commission has agreed the investment to protect the industry ahead of Brexit.

The Irish Farmers Association has said beef farmers have suffered "savage price losses" because of Britain's departure from the EU.

They are calling on the Government to match the funding to bring the total to €100m.

It comes after a recent Government submission to the Commission sought help for the struggling sector, and follows weeks of protests by farmers on the issue.