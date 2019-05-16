NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

European Commission to give €50m aid package to Ireland's beef farmers

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 07:09 AM

The Government is being urged to match a new €50m EU fund to support the country's beef sector.

The European Commission has agreed the investment to protect the industry ahead of Brexit.

The Irish Farmers Association has said beef farmers have suffered "savage price losses" because of Britain's departure from the EU.

They are calling on the Government to match the funding to bring the total to €100m.

It comes after a recent Government submission to the Commission sought help for the struggling sector, and follows weeks of protests by farmers on the issue.

READ MORE

Group calls on Govt to reverse cuts to potentially life-saving cancer treatments

More on this topic

Man, 50s, dies in farming accident in Cork

China to speed up inspection visits to Irish meat plants

Agri Science students gain insights on dairy careers

Food and farming bodies defend role in climate action

KEYWORDS

beeffarming

More in this Section

HSE accused of 'making eejits' of Public Accounts Committee over children's hospital

Supreme Court rules man's re-arrest after absconding from open prison was unlawful

Man gets three years for stabbing after noisy party at Dublin house

PSNI investigating spate of ATM thefts charge seven people


Lifestyle

From Kim Kardashian to Alicia Keys: Five celebs spreading skin positivity

Women take centre stage in the latest Game of Thrones series. Meet the Irish women of Winterfell

Mountain man: Pat Fitzpatrick puts his new fitness regimen to the test in the Comeraghs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »