European Commission backs drought-affected farmers

By Joe Leogue

The European Commission is to bring forward grant payments to farmers and will relax ‘greening’ rules on land, in a bid to help the agriculture industry through the current extreme droughts.

The announcement comes as the Irish Farmers Association has called on retailers to “cease playing with fresh food pricing” and assist producers during this difficult period.

The EC said farmers will be able to receive their direct and rural development payments in advance and will be granted more flexibility to use land that would normally not be used for production, in order to feed their animals.

“I am very concerned about these prolonged climatic developments,” commissioner Phil Hogan said.

“I have been in contact with a number of ministers from affected countries to discuss the situation and get up-to-date assessments of its impact.

“The Commission, as always, is ready to support farmers affected by drought using a number of instruments, including higher advance payments, derogations from greening requirements and state aid.