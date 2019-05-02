NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
European Bank Holiday delays payments being made by banks

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 11:05 AM

Thousands of people across the country are being affected with payment delays due to a European Bank Holiday.

All of the main Irish banks have issued statements saying transfers will be processed as soon as they can be.

Social welfare payments have also been delayed, but are expected to be in later today.

Bank of Ireland said most direct debits will be processed tomorrow as no euro payments can be made between banks on May Day.

