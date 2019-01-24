NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Europe finds Ireland in breach of Traveller rights in cases of evictions

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 07:18 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Ireland has been found to be in breach of the European Social Charter in relation to the treatment of the Traveller community.

The European Committee of Social Rights has said current laws do not give Travellers enough consultation rights in cases where landowners wish to evict families camping on their property.

Director of the Irish Traveller Movement, Bernard Joyce.

It said the legislation should allow for the provision of alternative accommodation or legal representation for the affected families.

Director of the Irish Traveller Movement, Bernard Joyce, says the European ruling highlights an ongoing lack of Traveller accommodation:

Mr Joyce said: "We are seeing forced evictions of families who have no recourse who have no location to go to.

"It's only as recent as January that a local authority in south Dublin sought to move families from Balgaddy."


