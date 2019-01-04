EuroMillions winners want to 'make a difference for family and friends' with jackpot

The couple, who scooped £114,969,775.70 (€127 million) EuroMillions jackpot have said that their first priority was to write a list of family and friends to share their good fortune with.

They said the list stands at 50 - none of whom have been told of their imminent good fortune.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, from County Armagh won the EuroMillions jackpot on New Year's Day.

Frances Connolly, 52, and Patrick Connolly, 54, from Moira, County Armagh in Northern Ireland, who scooped a £115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the New Year's Day lottery draw, during a photocall at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Holywood, Belfast, as they announce their win.

Mrs Connolly, 52, said: "This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love as well as on our future too.

"This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends.

"I always hoped we would win the lottery one day, but when we did, it would be just our luck that lots of others would win on the same day with the same numbers too - never in my wildest dreams did I think we would ever win almost £115 million."

Mr Connolly, 54, said the win felt "unreal".

The couple said they sat in silence after they had realised they won, struggling to take it in.

Mr Connolly said: "We really didn't know what to do or how to react and we didn't sleep a wink that night. We rang Camelot at 8am in the morning to verify the win.

"Then it started to dawn on us that it was true even though it still hasn't really sunk in."

Earlier: Armagh couple who scooped €130m Lottery jackpot to go public

A couple who scooped a €130m New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot will be revealed today.

The pair, who are from Co. Armagh, won Tuesday’s lottery draw and will speak to the media at a press conference in Belfast, operator Camelot said.

They won a total of €127,192,000, making them the fourth biggest UK lottery winners in history.

Not only were 10 UK millionaires made in last night’s #EuroMillions draw, we also had a UK jackpot winner, too! The lucky £114.9M winner has claimed their prize - cue the celebrations! #AmazingStartsHere pic.twitter.com/FLkCkAYOZu — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) January 2, 2019

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The New Year’s Day win follows a series of high-profile lottery prizes in recent years.

In July 2011, Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, Scotland, became the biggest lottery winners in the UK, and across Europe, when they scooped more than €178 million.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than €163 million in August 2012, while the biggest prize awarded in the country in 2018 was €133 million, handed to an anonymous winner in April.

And last November, builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, discovered he had won €84 million, six weeks after the draw.

He said he stockpiled tickets in his van, only checking them every three months.

- Press Association